RZA And DJ Scratch Release ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’ Album

RZA and DJ Scratch unveil Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater, the two rap legends’ collaborative album inspired by their affinity for martial arts. Initially announced by RZA in 2020, the project has proved to be well worth the wait, as RZA holds court atop Scratch’s sample-based production and impresses throughout its seven tracks.

Led by its title track, the first single released from the album, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater contains additional highlights like “Fisherman” and “Fate of the World,” the latter of which dropped in February and was accompanied by a music video directed by Danny Hastings and The RZA.

The Wu-Tang founder spoke on teaming up with DJ Scratch and how their chemistry manifested the creation of the album. “Lyrically the Hip-Hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA said. “Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural for me to flow and write to these songs.”

Stream RZA and DJ Scratch’s Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater album below.