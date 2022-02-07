RZA And DJ Scratch Announce ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’ Album Release Date

RZA and DJ Scratch are officially gearing up for the release of their collaborative album, Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater, which will drop on March 4 via 36 Chambers ALC/MNRK Music Group according to a press release.

In addition to the announcement of the album’s pending release, RZA and Scratch have unveiled a new music video for its title track, which was first released during the project’s conception last summer. Directed by Danny Hastings and The RZA, the clip casts The Abbot as Bobby Digital, touting an automatic firearm and blasting off bullets randomly in between various shots of martial arts imagery.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine. Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything,” said the Wu-Tang Clan founder of his musical alliance with the renowned DJ. “He delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural for me to flow and write to these songs.”

DJ Scratch also spoke on he and RZA’s desire to channel the vibes conjured during the days they spent weekend afternoons binging kung fu films on the tube. “I’m proud of this project and I can’t wait to perform these songs live,” added the Brooklyn native, known for his supreme skills as a turntablist and boardsman.

Watch the music video for “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” below.