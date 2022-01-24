Saba Announces ‘Few Good Things: The Short Film’ Screening Ahead Of Album Release

Saba has released a trailer for his short film Few Good Things, set to be released ahead of his upcoming album of the same name. The visual project will debut with a worldwide screening event through the live media platform Moment House.

“The concept of ‘Few Good Things’ is the realization of self after a search for exterior fulfillment,” Saba shared in a press release ahead of the premiere event.

“It is the satisfaction and completeness you gain by simply living a life that is yours. Few is a small number, but few is not lonely,” it reads. “In the face of all adversity, a few good things is recognizing and accepting blessings. Few is to count them, one by one – an empty glass is full of air, an empty bank is full of lessons, and an empty heart is full of memories. Few good things is to grow comfortable with the empty, and despite that, finding your fullness.”

C.T. Robert

Director C.T. Robert added, “As a storyteller, I’ve always been drawn to stories that attempt to identify what makes us who we are. The ones that ask questions like: ‘What does having everything you need really look like?’ ‘Is it sitting at a dinner table with your loved ones?’ ‘Is it waking up next to the woman you love?’ ‘Is it having cherished memories for all of those you care for, those still in the physical and those who passed on?’”

The screening event will be followed by a conversation with Saba and Robert moderated by Brandon “Jinx” Jenkins. Tickets for the Few Good Things screening can be purchased here. The global viewing schedule for the live stream is as follows:

1/31 – 6 p.m. ET – North + South America (East)

1/31 – 6 p.m. PT – North + South America (West)

2/1 – 6 p.m. JST – Asia + Australia + New Zealand

2/1 – 6 p.m. GMT – Europe + UK + Africa

Watch the trailer for the short film above, and listen to the accompanying album’s lead single, “Come My Way” featuring Krayzie Bone, below.