Sammie & Eric Bellinger To Co-Headline ‘Vibes On Vibes’ Tour This Spring

R&B sensations Sammie and Eric Bellinger will embark on their first joint tour this Spring.

Bringing the Vibes on Vibes tour to a city near you, the duo’s co-headlining 27-city swoon fest kicks off this March in Atlanta and will wrap in Birmingham, Alabama in mid-April. The tour celebrates Bellinger garnering his first Grammy nomination as a solo artist for his latest studio album, New Light. In addition to the tour, Sammie will be releasing new music dedicated to the sensuality of a woman. His new single, “Kitty Cry” is slated for release on Jan. 28th, and his new EP, Satin Sheets is set to arrive on Feb. 11th.

With Satin Sheets, Sammie revealed in a statement provided to VIBE, “I have no heartbreak or pain to convey. I just want to love, make love, and be loved. I’ve never dedicated an entire project to being truly in the now which…in this moment, is a space of boldness, and confidence. It’s who I am. It’s been too long where a body of work just gave you a sense of calm, passion and sexy. ‘Satin Sheets’ is precisely that. We were put here to procreate. Continue the legacy. Champion companionship, it’s time for a man to be and exude the epitome of alpha and gentle aura simultaneously. So I present to you all, that part of me.”

In regards to the tour, Sammie also expressed, “Over the years I’ve built quite the rapport with Eric Bellinger. We embody the same DNA in regards to the genre of R&B. We have our own sound—a light and energy about ourselves that brings the vibes to any atmosphere we step into. It was only right that we take our talents and catalogs on the road together; to deliver something passionate, intimate, up close and personal for the fans to enjoy night in and night out. Good vibes. The ‘Vibes on Vibes Tour.'”

Bellinger’s New Light has amassed over 20 million streams across Apple Music and Spotify since its Sept. 2021 release. He also recently made his small screen debut on CW’s The Black Pack with Ne-Yo and Taye Diggs, as well as his daytime talk show debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he performed his single “What About Us” sans Sevyn Streeter.

Taking to Twitter, Bellinger shared, “THE WAIT IS OVER! I’m beyond excited to announce I’ll be going on tour with my homie @SammieAlways! I genuinely thank y’all for continuing to rock out with the music, but now it’s time to experience it together—LIVE! #VibesOnVibesTour”

Ticket pre-sales begin on Wednesday (Jan. 12) at 10 a.m. local time. The Spotify presale code is vibesonvibes. General public tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 14) at 10 a.m. local time.