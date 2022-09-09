Saucy Santana Declares “I’m Too Much” On New Single

Saucy Santana’s music career continues to flourish. Weeks after performing an energetic set at the 2022 MTV VMA Awards and after sharing a snippet on social media, the rapper returns with the premiere of his next single, “I’m Too Much.”

On the Tretax-produced track, Santana delivers an unapologetic anthem for the end of the Summer. “These bi**hes eyes is rollin’/ You h*es sleep as hell, it’s giving melatonin,” he confidently boasts. “Yeah, I’m the baddest bi**h, ain’t got no opponеnt/ I gave you sixty seconds, you done had your momеnt.”

Saucy Santana recently made his late-night television debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and became an artist to watch as his music made waves on TikTok and Instagram. His first single, “Walk Em Like a Dog,” and popular track, “Here We Go,” went viral in 2019 and 2021, respectively, with the latter starting a dance craze on TikTok.

Stream Saucy Santana’s “I’m Too Much” below.