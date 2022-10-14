Saucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit “Walk”

Saucy Santana believes fellow Miami rapper Kodak Black stole key elements from his viral 2020 hit “Walk.”

On Wednesday (Oct. 11), The Shade Room posted a side-by-side photo of Santana and Kodak Black wearing similar Marni two-piece sets and asked IG users who wore the ensemble better. Yak then commented under the post with the positive message, “All lives matter [orange heart and shoulder shrug emojis],”

Disregarding Kodak’s friendly commentary, Santana followed up with, “#TSBroStoleMySong.”

The BET Hip-Hop awards nominee appears to be referencing to his smash single “Walk” as Kodak now has a similar song called, “Spin,” that was released last month. The word “walk” is rapped repeatedly in both tracks’ chorus.

In Santana’s “Walk,” he raps: “I know that you can talk/You talkin’ all that s**t, but let me see if you walk/Let me see you walk (Walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk).”

Kodak rhymes: “Walkin’ and slidin’ and steppin’ and spinnin’/And standin’ on bi**hes and standin’ on business/Walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk, walk,” on the Tye Beats-produced track “Spin.”

Now, social media has spoken out on the perceived similarities between the two songs.

Fans of both artists took to The Shade Room‘s comment section to decipher if the songs were alike. “Feminine version and masculine Version,” someone commented.

On Twitter, someone said, “Biii**ch they say Saucy Santana song Walk is for the gworlz & Kodak Black song is for the gannnng!”

Another user said, “How many times someone ate off something Kodak Black started and nobody said NOTHING smh I like Saucy Santana and all but he definitely tried it. Hell his friend Latto took “Super Gremlin” from Kodak Black she aint start that but SHE ATE FROM IT ijs right is right wrong is wrong.”

