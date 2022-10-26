Saweetie Announces ‘The Single Life’ Project At Music Celebration Experience

Recording artist Saweetie and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey host 'The Single Life Night' music celebration experience at Warwick on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

While staying busy and working with the likes of John Legend and Muni Long, Saweetie has another trick up her sleeve. The 29-year-old rapper invited special guests to a private event announcing her upcoming project The Single Life.

The event, in collaboration with whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s, was the first time the Bay Area representative publicly spoke about her new music. Attendees were treated to custom-curated cocktails, small bites, and music played by DJ Miss Milan.

“I’ve been waiting for the right moment to speak about The Single Life project and there is no one I’d rather celebrate with than my friends at Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey,” explained Saweetie.

“From multiple event activations over the years to my own signature Jack Honey cocktails, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey has created the space for me to express myself authentically,” she expressed. “It’s been a great partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey and I’m excited to share this night with them!”

Fans can prepare their “manicures, pedicures, and Tory [Burch] flip-flops” in preparation for what is to come on The Single Life. While no further details have been released, the “Icy Girl” has not issued a full project since 2021’s Pretty Summer Playlist. Prior to that, Saweetie released the seven-track ICY in 2019.

Saweetie’s most recent single “Closer” featured R&B singer H.E.R. and was released earlier this year.

Still, fans await the Grammy-nominated rapper’s debut album Pretty Bi**h Music which has faced consistent delays.

“In the album,” she explained to NPR back in March, “You can expect not just fun Saweetie, but what is Saweetie like when she’s feeling down? What is Saweetie like when she’s going through this?”

Revisit Saweetie’s “Closer” music video below.