Saweetie Announces New Project ‘Icy Season’ Ahead Of Debut Album

Saweetie performs onstage during iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Saweetie revealed she has another project set to release before her debut album, Pretty B*tch Music. During a branded event last Thursday (Dec. 2) with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, the “Tap In” rapper shared a 7-song project Icy Season is scheduled to debut on Jan. 7. According to Hip Hop DX,the conversation between Saweetie and journalist Gerrick Kennedy also revealed the project will feature multiple artists and will be a “pretty bi**h bible” for her icy girl fanbase.

The ❄️icy❄️ queen @Saweetie told reporters last night, in a conversation moderated by @GerrickKennedy, that she’ll be releasing a mini project ahead of her debut album “Pretty Bitch Music.” The 7-song project, titled “Icy Season,” will be released on Jan. 7. pic.twitter.com/rBBzh5rylz — heran mamo / ሄራን ማሞ (@heranmamo) December 3, 2021

At the winter wonderland-themed event, the Grammy award-nominated artist entered on a magical snowflake to greet invited guests. According to a press release, Saweetie also debuted three custom Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey cocktails: Expensive Taste, The Icy Mule, and Jack’s Spiked Tea.

Saweetie has shared the long process of creating her debut album Pretty B*tchh Music, which still does not have a confirmed release date. In June, she revealed the album was delayed due to her wanting it to be perfect.

“Yes, PBM was supposed to come out this month,” she shared. “But I was really living with it. And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

Still, without a debut album, Saweetie has managed to become one of Hip-Hop’s rising stars. Not only is she nominated for Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards and Best Rap Song for “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat, but she has also nabbed a handful of brand deals with companies such as Crocs and Sinful Colors and was named the Global Brand Ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

As fans await PBM, and Icy Season, Saweetie’s most recent project Pretty Summer Playlist Vol. 1 released in April is available for streaming now. Check out her hit record Best Friend below: