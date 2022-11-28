Skip to main content
Saweetie Roasts Fan Taunting Her For Reportedly Low Album Sales

The "Icy Girl" reportedly only sold 2,000 copies of her new EP 'The Single Life.'

Saweetie attends Teen Vogue Summit in green jacket and black leather pants
Saweetie attends Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Saweetie had to clap back at a critic over the weekend regarding her reportedly low first-week album sales. The “Best Friend” rapper called out a Twitter user for alleging that she only sold 2,000 units of her newest EP The Single Life. 

hate parade…i must be that b**ch!!! [kiss emoji],” Saweetie initially wrote on Twitter. She followed up with, “i make music for pretty bi**hes! if you can’t relate I understand.”

A critic then responded to the 20-year-old with a sarcastic tweet alleging, “Damn I didn’t know it was only 2,000 pretty bi**hes in the world?”

It was then that the High Maintenance artist turned the jokes on the aspiring musician, as she called out his “1 monthly listener” on Spotify.

She wrote, “i hope all 2,000 support you babes [fingers crossed],” before giving a run-down of key terms that she uses often, and what they mean.

“[snowflake emoji] icy — a mentality, strong, ambitious, never folding under pressure [diamond emoji] [heart emoji] pretty — aura, confidence, self-love, a high vibration [woman in yoga pose][Money bag emoji] b.i.t.c.h. — boss, independent, tough, CEO, hyphy!”

As fans await Saweetie’s debut album, she recently told VIBE in regards to The Single Life: “I just feel like I took a year off. So I’d be doing myself and the world a disservice by just throwing a whole bunch of music at you and being like, ‘This is my debut album.’ So I’m just warming up and heating back up Saweetie’s music again.”

She added, “I want the main takeaway to be you should be happy with self, you should love self. And when the right person comes along, take your time with it. I feel like everything is just so microwaved these days. Everything is happening so quickly, so be happy in your solitude, because if you’re not happy with self, you can’t be happy with anyone else.”

Take a listen to Saweetie’s The Single Life below.

