Why Saweetie’s Not Releasing ‘Pretty Bi**h Music’ Just Yet

It’s true. Saweetie’s anticipated debut studio album, Pretty Bi**h Music, is no longer dropping on Friday (June 25). The “Tap In” rapper cleared the air in an interview with Big Tigger and explained her reasoning for holding off on the LP’s release.

“Yes, PBM was supposed to come out this month,” she confirmed. “But I was really living with it. And one of my goals is for people to really feel something with every song, so I had to go back and reconstruct some songs. Just know that I’m a perfectionist and it’s on the way.”

The “Icy Girl” recently hit the stage for a performance of her latest single, “Fast (Motion)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and has been ramping up the buzz surrounding Pretty Bi**h Music. In April, she treated her fans with the 7-track EP, Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 with guest features by Drakeo the Ruler, Bbyafricka, and more.

While details are still murky regarding what we can expect from Pretty Bi**h Music, what we do know is that the album is reportedly upwards of 17 songs in length, a tidbit Saweetie revealed back in March during an Apple Music chat with Issa Rae.

“Yes, girl. It’s hella long,” Saweetie revealed to Issa. “I’m really excited. I really am. I feel like this is the first time… I used to struggle with my sound. I didn’t know how to properly deliver. I couldn’t find producers who made sense with my brand and my voice because all those things were congruently to make a good song. I definitely feel like Icy Girl and High Maintenance were highly produced, great sound quality bodies of work, but I still feel like people didn’t understand me. And while in quarantine people have learned about me through my content. I think this is a time for people to get to know me through my music, which is so important to me.”