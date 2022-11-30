Saweetie Offered Writing Help From TDE’s Reason Amid Poor Album Sales

Saweetie has been offered the writing services of TDE rapper Reason in light of her new mixtape reportedly moving less than 2,000 copies in its first week of release. The Cali native hopped on Twitter on Monday (Nov. 30) to share his reaction to the news of The Single Life underperforming in spite of her popularity on social media.

“The Saweetie album sales is funny etc but it’s also (in my humble opinion) a representation in the lack of artist development,” Reason suggested before noting the Bay Area beauty’s potential to become a force in the game. “Saweetie is a star, she’s proven that! But you still have to develop artist and help them make better records,” he added. “I’d love to write with Saweetie.”

The New Beginnings rapper also made clear that his offer was not given under false pretenses or a mere ploy to get intimate with the 29-year-old, but rather an honest observation on the state of her artistry. “And no this ain’t no pick me sh*t this is from one artist to another, I personally believe we should bring back artist development and not just worry about social media. My 2 cents!”

The first week sales projections of Saweetie’s The Single Life mixtape was reported by a social media account not affiliated with official sources such as Billboard or HitsDailyDouble, and have yet to be officially released. However, it has since been confirmed that The Single Life did not appear on the Billboard 200 for the week of Nov. 26, adding to the plausibility of the initial reports.

Several figures in Hip-Hop have commented on Saweetie’s low first-week returns, including Hitmaka, DJ Vlad, and Sonny Digital, who all shared their theories behind the poor album sales.

“If I had millions of followers and my album sold 2k I probably would just delete all my social media cause y’all lying to me,” Sonny Digital wrote on Twitter.

The platinum producer also added that he took the time to do a deep dive into the album and that his appraisal was not uninformed. “Before I came here to give my opinion I did listen to the album. I actually listened to everything that dropped that day. Just out of curiosity to see what the competition was on.”

For her part, Saweetie appears to have taken the backlash in stride, coyly responding to the “hate parade” by clapping back at her detractors and sharing the meanings behind the various terms she uses to define herself and her fan base.

Check out Saweetie’s tweets below.

