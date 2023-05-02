Scar Lip Brought To Tears After Cardi B Co-Sign

Cardi B has ascended to a level where her stamp of approval means a lot, as Scar Lip was recently brought to tears following a co-sign from her fellow Bronx rapper.

Both Cardi and Scar were present for Met Gala celebrations on Monday (May 1), and the Invasion Of Privacy rapper was especially fond of the 22-year-old’s ensemble. “I love her,” the GRAMMY winner wrote in her Instagram story, which included a repost of Scar’s outfit from The Neighborhood Talk Instagram page.

Upon learning of the major shoutout, Scar Lip took to Instagram to share her excitement. “Cardi B just posted me,” she said in a video. “She inspired me. She from The Bronx, bro. I’m from The Bronx. She showed us young girls we could make it and we could be something, bro. I can’t f**king believe this sh*t. We did it.”

Several other big names in music, such as Tony Yayo, Latto, and Lola Brooke, showed her love in her comments. Wack 100 had the most passionate comment, writing in all caps: “@iamcardib IS THE KING OF QUEENS OF HIP HOP . SUPPORTS HER PEOPLE AND SHOWS EXTREM LOVE …. PLEASE SIS DONT CHANGE YOUR 1 OF A KIND. @scar_lip KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK”

Scar Lip has been on a hot streak of late, appearing on Swizz Beatz’ Hip Hop 50: Vol 2 EP alongside Jadakiss and Benny The Butcher for the track “Take ‘Em Out.” Last month, she shared “This Is New York” which was her first release of 2023 and has been well received to the pride shown in the Empire State.