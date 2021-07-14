Scarface Challenges Ice Cube To An Epic Verzuz Battle With A Unique Twist

Verzuz has blessed the rap world with some of the illest matchups between the genre’s greats. And now Scarface has voiced his willingness to add his name to that list, challenging fellow rap legend Ice Cube to a Verzuz battle during an appearance with his Geto Boys brethren Willie D on The Breakfast Club.

The conversation kicks off with Charlemagne suggesting that a Verzuz between the Geto Boys and N.W.A. would be a great matchup, with Scarface acknowledging the groundbreaking quintet as his favorite rap group of all time. Scarface then proceeds to single out Cube as the one artist he’d be most willing to go song-for-song with in a Verzuz, albeit with a slight twist. “I’ll do one with Cube on [the] solo [tip],” says Scarface adding, “I’ll play all my favorite Cube shit, he’ll play all his favorite Face shit. I’ll beat him with that. I’ll kill him with the favorite Cube shit ’cause I got favorite Cube shit that can’t nobody touch.”

Since the beginning of their respective careers during the late ’80s, Scarface and Ice Cube have been compared to each other, as both were considered among the most impactful emcees in the game, with thoughtful, yet provocative subject matter and elite skills as wordsmiths. Cube even appeared on Scarface’s classic single, “Hand of the Dead Body,” from the Houston icon’s third solo studio album, The Diary, with Face returning the favor a decade later by dropping a verse on the remix to Cube’s 2008 single, “Gangsta Rap Made Me Do It.”





Given their reputations as two of the greatest emcees ever, as well as their mutual respect and history with one another, a Verzuz celebration pitting FaceMob against The Nigga They Love To Hate would be a pairing for the ages.