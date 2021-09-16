Scarface Receives A Kidney Donation From His Son

Rap legend Scarface has been battling health issues for the past few years due to kidney failure, which worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the Houston rep has found a lifeline close to home, as his son donated a kidney to the veteran rapper. Face—who also suffered from pneumonia—had undergone dialysis treatments and was in search of a kidney donor prior to the operation. Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince shared the news on social media.

“Congrats to my brother @brothermob & his son @_iamchrisjordan for giving his father one of his kidneys,” Prince wrote in his Instagram post’s caption. “I celebrate with the both of you for being an example of unending love. Chris, many people talk about how much they love your dad, but you have separated yourself from the talkers by your actions. We all salute the both of you and wish you both a speedy recovery.”

Scarface’s son, Chris Jordan, also celebrated the successful transplant. “What a journey it’s been. Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!” he exclaimed in his post’s caption. “Thank you all for the prayers. @brothermob love you family.”

The Houston rap legend—who last released a full-length album, Deeply Rooted, in 2015—has spent recent years battling health complications. Hopefully, this transplant gives Facemob a new lease on life and puts the battery pack on his back to release some new tunes!