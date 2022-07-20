Scarface Gets Crowned Best Southern Emcee Of All-Time On Controversial List

Despite being done with releasing rap music, the legendary Scarface continues to receive his flowers as one of the greatest ever to pick up a mic. The retired rapper was recently ranked as the greatest southern lyricist in Hip-Hop history on a list that has made its rounds on social media.

Titled “Top 25 Southern Emcees [of] All-time,” the list—compiled by According 2 Hip Hop’s Mike D—is in ascending order and places Face in the top slot. Although the ranking is deemed plausible by several commenters in the recirculated list, the order of the rest of the list has led to much debate. A contingent of fans disagreed with its makeup, pointed to different artists and their positioning compared to others, and challenged the list’s validity.

According to the public, the more egregious rankings include Andre 3000 coming in at No. 9, behind less tenured artists like J. Cole and Future. Of all the cities represented, Atlanta accounted for the most artists on the list with 11, New Orleans with four, and Memphis and Houston each topping out at three. Artists from Florida (Rick Ross), Mississippi (Big K.R.I.T.), North Carolina (J. Cole), and Virginia (Pusha T) also received mentions. Unfortunately, it appears Jeezy barely missed the cut, as his name was crossed out and replaced by Pastor Troy in a light-minute decision.

Check out the entire list below and tweet @vibemagazine with your thoughts.

#MikeD gives his Top 25 Southern Emcees All-Time. pic.twitter.com/LVgMSqkhfn — According 2 Hip Hop (@A2HHTheGame) July 15, 2022

According 2 Hip Hop’s Top 25 Southern Emcees [of] All Time