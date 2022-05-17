Skip to main content
Scarface Announces Rap Retirement With 32-City Farewell Tour

Each stop will include a VIP meet and greet session for fans of the Houston legend.

Scarface Wearing Black Hat
Rapper Scarface backstage at 2016 Old School Hip Hop New Year's Eve Festival at Philips Arena on December 31, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It appears that Scarface’s hints at his retirement from rap have come to fruition. The Houston legend has announced a new tour which is billed as the last opportunity for his legion of fans to see him perform his greatest hits live.

On Tuesday (May 17), Scarface revealed plans to hit the road for his forthcoming Farewell Tour, which will include stops in 32 cities across the country. Face will be joined by his band Formaldehyde Funkmen, who will help provide the backing tracks to classics such as “I Seen a Man Die,” “Smile,” “Mary Jane,” and “Guess Who’s Back.”

As part of his final tour, Face will also give fans the opportunity to hang out and take pictures with him before each show as part of his special VIP meet and greets, where they’ll receive a limited edition “Face Mob” commemorative baseball jersey.

Scarface Announces Retirement And 32-City Farewell

Having voiced his disenchantment with rap on numerous occasions over the past decade, Scarface’s desire to explore other genres is well documented. Last year, before a show that was believed to be his final live performance at the time, Face reiterated that his rhyming days may be over, but that he’s open to keeping the creative juices flowing and showcasing his versatility as an artist and musician.

“I’m done with the rap,” Face told Houstonia Magazine. “If I could, I would love to go into a different lane of music. Maybe blues or rock. Maybe alternative. I want to do something different now.”

Tickets for Scarface’s Farewell Tour go on sale this Wednesday (May 18).

