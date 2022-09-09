Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” Hits 1 Billion Views On YouTube

Sean Kingston can now consider himself a part of YouTube’s one billion views club. His 2007 music video for “Beautiful Girls” reached the exceptional milestone on Thursday (Sept. 8). Kingston celebrated the accomplishment with a congratulatory graphic on Instagram. “Huge Blessing!” he captioned the post with green and yellow heart emojis.

In the Marcus Raboy-directed visual, Kingston attempts to catch the eye of a woman, although she doesn’t pay him much attention. The Jamaican-American artist debuted the breakout single which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100. The Ben E. King “Stand By Me”-sampled single thrived on the chart for four consecutive weeks following its May 2007 release.

Ironically, the popular song received backlash over the controversial lyric, “You’ll have me suicidal.” The song was edited on the radio as “in denial.” Kingston’s self-titled debut album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums and No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also included the single, “Take Me There,” and the collaborative effort with Natasha Bedingfield on “Love Like This.”

Revisit Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” video below.