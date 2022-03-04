Sevyn Streeter Says She’s Officially In “Album Mode”

Sevyn Streeter is proud to be a woman and an artist and share the space with other talented women and their own talents. Speaking with VIBE on Wednesday (March 3) during the Billboard Women In Music event, the singer shared what she considers the most empowering part of being a woman musician.

“I think that women, naturally, are a little bit more emotional than men. But I think that that’s a superpower. We create from that space, at least I know that I do. I create from that space. Everything that we feel, we put into our work. We put it into the way that we create. I think that we just have to kind of own that and use our superpowers however we choose.”

Sevyn Streeter attends Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

In October 2021, the 35-year-old singer released her album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, which she was happy to share with fans who await her intimate sound. At the time of the release, Sevyn Streeter shared her excitement for the project with VIBE. Now, nearly five months later, she has expressed a similar joy.

“I’m happy to give fans [music],” she explained. “They’re very patient with me. I say all the time, ‘I have to live my life before I write,’ you know what I mean? So, I’m happy that they have it. I’m already working on the next project. They can cruise with that for a little bit, and then it’s gonna just be more music, more videos, more creativity, all year-long.”

As for the new project, the “Wet Dreamz” singer is planning big. “I literally just jumped back into like ‘album, album’ mode to speak,” she said. “I just like to throw things against the wall and see if they stick. I wanna play around with more sounds and some different types of production. I’m a writer and I like to write all different types of music and I think that this next space is gonna be me exploring more outside of the box that you guys may be used to [me] be being in, but I’ll still give y’all some of that.”

Listen to Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz below.