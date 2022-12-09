Sevyn Streeter Gets In The Holiday Spirit With “The Christmas Song” Video

R&B singer/songwriter Sevyn Streeter is the latest artist to drop a holiday-spirited song just in time for Christmas. As an early gift to her fans, Sevyn has released her special version of “The Christmas Song” on Friday (Dec. 9).

The Eric Hudson-produced track shows the “It Won’t Stop” singer’s vocal range as she delivers an effortless croon with Lonny Bereal on the grand piano.

Paired with a Mike Ho-directed visual, Sevyn wears a beautiful white gown as she elegantly belts, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire/ Jack Frost nipping at your nose/ Yuletide carols being sung by a choir/ And folks dressed up like Eskimos.”

Sevyn’s holiday release follows her September single, “23.” She also dropped a deluxe version of her sophomore album Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, including the popular songs “Guilty” featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg and “Taboo.”

Known to write many of our favorite songs from artists — including Chris Brown, Brandy, Kelly Rowland, Trey Songz, and Alicia Keys — Streeter is reportedly back in the studio working on her third album, slated for release in 2023.

Sevyn broke into mainstream R&B in 2012 when she signed to Atlantic Records and released her first single, “I Like It.” She then followed up with her debut EP Call Me Crazy, But… and then hit us with the mesmerizing gold-selling hit, “It Won’t Stop.” Sevyn released her debut album Girl Disrupted in 2017 and Drunken Words Sober Thoughtz in 2021.

She told VIBE in 2017, “The No. 1 thing for me is I have to live my life before I write. I had some songs that I needed to complete that just got finished maybe two weeks ago, they were necessary for my story.”

She added, “I do very well writing about my love life, all my fans know that, they know I will call a ni**a a B.A.N. (bi**h a** ni**a) in two seconds. Or if I’m in love, I’ll write a song like ‘It Won’t Stop.’”

Check out the video for Sevyn Streeters Christmas single, “The Christmas Song” above.