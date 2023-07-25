Sexyy Red Teases Collaboration With Drake: “We Got A Song Coming Out”

Sexyy Red reveals that she’s not only garnered Drake’s support, but she has also secured a collaboration with the rap star.

The East St. Louis native shared news of the joint effort, which she says has already been recorded, during her appearance at Rolling Loud Miami this past weekend. “We got a song coming out,” Red said of her growing kinship with the 6 God, before qualifying her answer by adding, “I mean, we supposed to be.”

According to the 25-year-old, Drizzy sent her a song that he was already working on and was impressed with her performance. “I did some lil sh*t on his song, he sent me a beat, and I rapped for him or whatever. He was f**kin with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that bi**h,” she continued.

Sexyy Red talks about her relationship with Drake and says jokingly “we be f*cking” then she says they may have a song coming together ? pic.twitter.com/AdQkDKWQdD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 25, 2023

Drake first linked up with Sexyy Red during one of the Brooklyn stops of his It’s All A Blur Tour, with the two making headlines after the Canadian posted a photo of himself planting a kiss on the rising star’s cheek. “Just met my rightful wife @sexyyred,” Drizzy captioned one photo. “If my girl see ya’ll backstage being thirsty it’s gonna get smokey,” he added in a subsequent post.

Sexyy Red has been enjoying a breakout year, emerging as one of the more popular rising stars in the game. Her hit single “Pound Town” went viral, spawning a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has since avoided the one-hit wonder tag with her DaBaby collaboration “SHAKE SUMN,” along with the release of her Hood Hottest Princess mixtape, which features fan favorites “SkeeYee” and “Hellcats SRTs.”