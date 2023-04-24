Shakira To Receive Woman Of The Year Award At Billboard’s First Latin Women In Music Event

Shakira attends the screening of "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Shakira will be bolstering her already impressive resume very soon. The 46-year-old artist will be presented with Woman Of The Year at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women In Music event.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman In Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world were empowered to write and perform deeply personal music,” Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español said in a statement. “She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman In Music.”

“Shakira has been pivotal in shaping the vibrant and diverse landscape of Latin music and music in general throughout her career,” Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content Strategy for Telemundo said. “Her passion, talent and creativity have broken barriers and empowered generations to embrace our identity through music, and we are incredibly proud to recognize her as Women of the Year in the industry.”

.@Shakira will be honored as 'Woman of the Year' at Billboard’s first ever Latin Women In Music event. pic.twitter.com/lPhn56i5d5 — chart data (@chartdata) April 24, 2023

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 7 in Miami and will be available to stream on Peacock and Telemundo. Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes will serve as the evening’s hosts for a night where they will also hand out the Living Legend Award, Rising Star Award, Tradition And Future Award, Agent Of Change Award, and Global Powerhouse Award.

Shakira last appeared on Karol G’s “TQG” back in February. One month prior, she joined Bizarrap for “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” but has not released a full-length project since 2021’s Laundry Service: Washed And Dried.