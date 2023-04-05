Shania Twain Talks Possible Megan Thee Stallion Collaboration: “I Love Her”

Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion showed support for one another during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday (April 1).

The Houston hottie presented the country music icon with the 2023 Equal Play Award — after which the “Queen of Country Pop” shared admirable sentiments about the Traumazine rhymer. She even expressed to Entertainment Tonight that she’d be all in for collaborating with Meg and even Beyoncé.

“I love her. What a sweetheart,” the 57-year-old crooner shared about Meg. “We were sitting together in the audience. We really gelled very well. I really love her as a person.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk/ Getty Images

She continued her thoughts about the 28-year-old rapper saying, “She’s a great talent. I was just glad she didn’t ask me to twerk out there, you know? I would’ve had to say no. That I cannot do. She was amazing and said so many sweet things. I was really flattered that she was there for me.”

When asked about potentially working with the “Plan B” rapstress, Twain admitted that she’d make music with Megan.

“I was thinking that,” she revealed. “I think that would really work. I love her whole mind.”

Shania Twain and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The Come On Over entertainer has also expressed interest in working with Beyoncé.

Back in February at the Grammy’s, Twain told PEOPLE, “It’s true that I haven’t done a lot of collaborating. I’ve always written music that I’ve recorded myself for the most part, like pretty much 99.9% of the time But at this point, I’d love to just have more fun getting together with other artists.”

She added, she’d “absolutely” love to collaborate with Beyoncé, who she deems “So extraordinary.”

Although Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t collaborated with a country artist yet, one of her biggest supporters, Bey, performed a live rendition of her Lemonade track “Daddy Lessons” with the Dixie Chicks at the 2016 CMT Awards. See below.