Shaquille O’Neal Gets Back To Rap With “King Talk”

Shaquille O’Neal makes his return to the rap world with his new song “King Talk.”

Premiered on Tuesday (May 2), the release finds the NBA Hall of Famer laying down bars atop a frenetic, up-tempo instrumental produced by Koko. “King Talk” also features artist Blackway, who kicks off the track with an electric verse before passing the mic to The Big Diesel.

Any rust retained from Shaq’s sabbatical from the booth quickly wears off, as he attacks the beat with reckless abandon. “They ain’t ever run it like this/ They don’t get it jumping like this/ Boy, I’m hot/ Bow down and kiss the ring/ My girl riding with the King, Coretta Scott,” the four-time NBA champ rhymes, reeling off a verse both clever and dexterous.

Referencing his baller status and entrepreneurial acumen, O’Neal boasts “Sitting on my throne with luxury/ I don’t need your company/ ‘Cause I woke up and bought two companies.” He exudes the cocksureness he’s displayed throughout his career on the hardwood and in his time as a sports analyst, media personality, and pitchman.

Shaq recently spoke about his decision to record “King Talk,” which he first teased after LeBron James became the NBA’s All-Time leading scorer.

“Koko and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now and after he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it,” Shaq revealed. “I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway and this was it. This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for Game 7 of the Finals.

Shaq attends Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA

“The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record and I knew I had to share it with the world — a king recognizes a king. It was crazy to see so many people connect with the song when they heard the teaser, just like I did when we created it.”

Shaq’s history with Hip-Hop runs deep, as he is regarded as the professional athlete with the most successful rap career. During the ’90s, O’Neal released four rap albums, including his platinum-certified debut Shaq Diesel, and famously appeared alongside The Notorious B.I.G. on the classic cut “You Can’t Stop the Reign” in 1996. His fourth and most recent studio album, Respect, was released in 1998.

Listen to Shaquille O’Neal’s “You Can’t Stop the Reign” featuring The Notorious B.I.G. below.