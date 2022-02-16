Shenseea Named Apple Music’s New Global ‘Up Next’ Artist

Rising dancehall singer-songwriter, Shenseea, has been named Apple Music’s latest Up Next artist. As one of music’s most in-demand artists known for patois-laced bars and vibrant hits, the 25-year-old has received co-signs from Hip-Hop’s most elite including Cardi B and Missy Elliott.

Since the release of her 2016 debut single, “Loodi” featuring the legendary Vybz Kartel, she’s garnered countless, incomparable opportunities for herself including being the only female rapper on Kanye West’s DONDA. Her internal and creative confidence will continue to show itself on her highly-anticipated debut album, ALPHA.

“Shenseea’s drive and versatility can’t be understated,” shared Apple Music 1 host Nadeska in a statement. “Her artful blend of dancehall, pop, and R&B is undeniable and I can’t wait to listen to her debut album.”

In her Up Next film which debuts today (Feb. 16), Shenseea speaks on how she balances being a working mother. “It’s go time. You don’t like my singing? That’s alright ’cause you gon’ listen today. You gonna hear what I have to say because I need to get this money and I need to chase my dreams because my baby is depending on me!,” the Jamaican-bred rapper expressed in the featurette.

She also reflects on her first time singing in the church. Her chosen song was Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All.” It was also the first time she realized she was shy. It wasn’t until she joined the choir that her confidence and talent grew. When speaking on her work ethic, her frame of mind is simple.

“When you instill discipline, everything else comes after. Because when you’re disciplined, your mentality is so strong and that’s where confidence comes in,” she explained. “You know who you are. You know what you’re about. You know what you want. I’m not just going to stop and bring dancehall here. You’re going to see me as just a Jamaican artist, period—doing it crazy.”

Watch the full trailer for Shenseea’s Up Next film below. And catch the Jamaican star’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance on Thursday, March 3.