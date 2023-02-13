Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Regal Blackness To Super Bowl Pre-Game Show: Watch

The Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game Show was Black as hell, thanks to Sheryl Lee Ralph and her dynamic performance of “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

The Emmy-winning star of Abbott Elementary took centerstage during the official pre-game show at Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12). Rocking a red and black custom Harbison Studio jumpsuit with matching velvet elbow-length gloves, a lavish u-part wig to enhance her natural curl pattern, and full face beat with Fashion Fair Cosmetics, Ralph took viewers to church as she “marched on” with her production.

Additionally, the Moesha alum made history as the first Black woman to sing the Black National Anthem on the field, 123 years after it was written.

“I’m usually so nervous before I perform,” she expressed backstage to her son Etienne’s camera before breaking into a dance.

When speaking with PEOPLE about her game-day performance, Ralph, 66, explained, “You know, they say it takes a thousand times to perfect something. So I’m up to about 799 [times].”

During the official Super Bowl press conference, she added, “These three songs put together [“Lift Every Voice And Sing,” “America The Beautiful,” and the National Anthem]… To me, that shows a major effort by the NFL to be truly inclusive— to say we’re going to represent all people on a day, Super Bowl Sunday, 200 million people coming together to sit and experience and hear. What a time, what a way to bring us all together.”

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph’s chilling rendition of the Black National Anthem with a choir (Jason White and The Samples) below.