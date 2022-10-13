Silk Sonic Removes Debut Album From Grammy 2023 Consideration

Silk Sonic will not be submitting their album for 2023 Grammy consideration, much to the surprise of fans and critics.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Bruno Mars revealed in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

An Evening With Silk Sonic became a top contender for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys following its November 2021 release, especially after its lead single, “Leave The Door Open” swept in all four nominated categories. The 2x platinum-certified hit record took home wins for “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best R&B Song,” and “Best R&B Performance” at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Mars, 37, added, “Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake. We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform—not once but twice—and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

Back in August, Mars and Anderson .Paak wrapped up their sold-out Las Vegas residency, but have yet to announce if a second residency, tour, or new album will follow.

Watch their dynamic opening set from the 2022 Grammys below.