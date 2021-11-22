Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12.

Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the song in front of a live audience.

Nominated for three awards for the night and walking away with one, Mars and .Paak sang their cheeky ode to disillusionment before being awarded Favorite R&B Song for the more romantic “Leave The Door Open.”

Despite Silk Sonic snagging their aforementioned trophy, the culture’s biggest winners at the AMAs this year were Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, who each won three awards. Doja went home with awards for Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Female R&B Artist, and Favorite R&B Album, while Megan won Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, and Favorite Hip-Hop Album.

Keep it locked here for more AMAs updates and check out Silk Sonic’s performance of “Smokin Out The Window” below.