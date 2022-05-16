Silk Sonic’s “Love’s Train” Passes Through The 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Silk Sonic blew the Billboard Music Awards away with their sensual rendition of “Love’s Train,” their cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 hit of the same name.

The duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak has become something of an award show staple recently. In April, they racked up awards in all four Grammy categories their song “Leave The Door Open” was nominated for, and likely would have won more had An Evening With Silk Sonic been eligible in any of the ceremony’s album categories.

In their debut BBMA performance, Silk Sonic hopped aboard “Love’s Train” decked out in deep purple suits, perfectly in sync with their two backup vocalists. As they hit each note and choreographed step with poise and precision, not a hair was out of place in Mars’ signature curls or .Paak’s wavy bowl-cut wig.

“Love’s Train” was released on Valentine’s Day 2022 as a bonus track following the November 2021 release of An Evening With Silk Sonic. Tonight will likely put a bow on the funk-inspired duo’s award show dominance—at least until their next album.

In addition to their performance, the group also walked away with BBMA honors for Top R&B Song and Top R&B Tour. Somewhat controversially, they lost the Top R&B Artist award to Doja Cat, who’s been at the center of a cultural debate all year as fans and critics campaign for her to be considered a rapper.

See Silk Sonic’s performance below.