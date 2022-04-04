Silk Sonic Hit The Jackpot With First Live Performance Of “777” At The 2022 Grammy Awards

Following their tied pre-show Grammy wins for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song, Silk Sonic kicked off the 64th annual award show with an electric performance of “777” from their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

With lyrics like “Pretty motherf**ker with some money to blow / I’m ’bout to buy Las Vegas after this roll / Come on, 7-7-7, let’s go / Oh, whatever you wanna do, baby / I got ya,” it’s only right that this song made its live debut in Sin City on the Grammys stage.

Anderson .Paak, rocked a sleek, blunt-cut bob, along with the duo’s signature vintage attire with bejeweled playing card accents. During a smoothed-out, jazz-reminiscent breakdown, Bruno Mars exclaimed, “Get on up!” in the style of James Brown. Overall, the performance was something straight out of the Soul Train playbook. Silk Sonic’s debut single, “Leave The Door Open” also won Song of the Year and is nominated for Record of the Year.

Ahead of the 2022 Grammys, Silk Sonic released their new single, “Love’s Train” this past Valentine’s Day. The tune is a cover of Con Funk Shun’s 1982 classic. Silk Sonic is currently in the midst of their first Vegas residency.

Watch Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s full performance below.