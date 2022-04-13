Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, And More See Sales Climb Following Grammy Wins

After notable wins during the 2022 Grammy Awards, Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, and more have seen a rise in music sales. According to Billboard, a handful of Grammy winners have experienced chart boosts following the April 3rd ceremony. The rise is reflected on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 16.

Jon Batiste, who took home five Grammy awards, including the coveted Album Of The Year honor, made significant gains on the chart. His album, We Are, re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 25 with 18,000 units earned for the week, making it the album’s best week in chart position. The album debuted at No. 86 on April 3, 2021. Since the Grammys, the album also re-entered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at No. 3, another new high, with 12,000 units sold.

(L-R) Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

R&B duo Silk Sonic’s debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic moved from No. 111 to No. 30 after the group won four Grammy awards. Members Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak swept awards for their hit record “Leave the Door Open,” taking every category they were nominated for. The album itself did not meet eligibility requirements for this year’s ceremony although it is eligible to rack up trophies during the 65th Grammy Awards next year if submitted.

Additionally, winners Jazmine Sullivan, Tyler, the Creator, Baby Keem, H.E.R., Doja Cat, and SZA also saw an increase in listening. Nominees who didn’t walk away with any gold experienced chart gains as well. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caeser, Giveon, and The Kid LAROI all lost their categories but won in audience growth.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.