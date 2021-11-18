Silk Sonic Launches Limited Radio Show On Apple Music

An Evening With Silk Sonic can be enjoyed from the comforts of your home and no, we’re not just talking about their album. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have launched a limited, four-episode radio show of the same name on Apple Music to celebrate their debut album.

The show will feature Silk Sonic-inspired sets where the crooners will partake in engaging conversations with surprise guests and will play a range of timeless R&B, Hip-Hop, funk, and disco hits from Thundercat, Aretha Franklin, Morris Day, Earth, Wind, & Fire, and countless others.

Episode 1 of An Evening With Silk Sonic Radio premiered on Apple Music on Wednesday night (Nov. 17) with an hour-long set of the soul and funk tunes that influenced their sessions. With an appearance from Bootsy Collins as the enchanting narrator, the debut episode, “Right On Time,” featured .Paak explaining their union as an R&B duo. “When we come together on those rare instances when the clouds open and the stars unite, we go as Silk Sonic,” he said as Mars interjected in agreement. “It’s been a long time coming, right? To God be the glory.”

In a statement, Mars expressed, “We had so much fun that we’ve decided to retire from music and become full time radio personalities. We want to thank Apple Music for helping us find our new calling. Goodbye cruel world of music. Hello, radio. See you at the top.”

Following each episode, the men will share a curated playlist with the tracks mentioned and played throughout.

The radio show arrives nearly a week after the release of the duo’s long-awaited album of the same name. Their debut single, “Leave The Door Open,” earned .Paak his first Billboard No. 1 and the album is set to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Watch the trailer below and hear the first episode of An Evening With Silk Sonic Radio here.