Silk Sonic Open The 2021 Soul Train Awards With A Vintage Performance Of “Fly As Me”

Silk Sonic tore down the 2021 Soul Train Awards stage with a performance of “Fly As Me,” from the duo’s recently released debut album, An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Clad in white blazers, white shirts, and black slacks, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered mesmerizing grooves in front of a backdrop styled to resemble a vintage Soul Train set. Backed by a live band, .Paak kicked smooth flows while Bruno put his vocals on full display.

“Now, have you ever been with a player,” .Paak asked during the performance, as a sea of ladies in the crowd swayed their bodies to the music, all dressed in 1970s garb. With details such as the Silk Sonic-branded drum set and other subtle nods to yesteryear, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s opening to this year’s ceremony felt particularly appropriate.

If their initial appearance wasn’t enough to get the people moving, Silk Sonic popped back out to close out the awards with another prerecorded performance, this time rocking the house with “Smokin Out the Window,” another popular song from the tandem’s collaborative project. Without missing a beat, .Paak and Bruno resume controlling the crowd and taking ownership of the stage, rounding out a slate of performances that made this edition of the Soul Train Awards one to remember.

The performance was the pair’s latest stop on their awards show run, and their second since the long-awaited release of An Evening with Silk Sonic. Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 104,000 copies sold in its first week, the album, which boasts the hit singles “Leave the Door Open,” “Smokin Out the Window,” and “Skate,” has given listeners a blast from the past, albeit with a fresh twist. And with this rendition of one of the album’s deep cuts garnering rave reviews from viewers and a warm reception from attendees, it’s safe to say .Paak and Mars’ funky LP was worth the wait.

Check out Silk Sonic’s performance below, and keep it locked here for more 2021 Soul Train Awards updates.