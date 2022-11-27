SiR Shows “Nothing Even Matters” But Soul At 2022 BET Soul Train Awards

SiR performs onstage during the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SiR put the soul in the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards with his performance of “Nothing Even Matters.” The 36-year-old wooed the crowd with his silky vocals, but kept it cool with a dark pair of shades.

For SiR, this is a major appearance, as he has not released an album since 2019’s Chasing Summer. The LP featured Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, Sabrina Claudio, and Zacari. The TDE artist has had multiple releases as well, including both parts of “Footsteps In The Dark,” “Teach Me,” “Satisfaction,” “Life Is Good,” “Nothing Even Matters,” and “Rapper Weed” featuring Westside Boogie.

The R&B singer has joined his GRAMMY-nominated brother D Smoke on records such as “Common Sense” and “Let Go.” Prior to these collaborations, the Inglewood, Calif. artist shared his LPs November in 2018 and Seven Sundays in 2015. In the interim, SiR shared two EPs with 2016’s HER and 2017’s HER TOO.

For those tapped in, the West Coast crooner has been building up to this point since his 2012 mixtape Wooden Voodoo followed by 2014’s Long Live Dilla. The RCA artist has also collaborated with Anderson .Paak, Masego, Earthgang, Nao, Rapsody, JID, and Alicia Keys.

SiR described being from California to Billboard as “I’m from Cali, man. That’s a part of our whole mystique. The weather out there is summer year-round. I’ve realized a lot of us definitely take it for granted, sometimes. I don’t go to the beach all the time and I wear sweaters in December and stuff like that. But the older I get the more I learned to appreciate it, especially because I’ve been traveling a lot and that sh*t is brutal.”

Check out SiR’s performance on “Nothing Even Matters” below.