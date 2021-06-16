SiriusXM Launches ‘The 2PAC Channel’ In Celebration Of Black Music Month

Today (June 16) marks rap icon Tupac Shakur’s 50th birthday and if you’re looking to celebrate by taking a deep dive into Shakur’s catalog of music and interviews, SiriusXM has you covered.

As part of the satellite station’s Black Music Month festivities, SiriusXM has launched The 2PAC Channel, which is dedicated exclusively to the late rapper’s legacy. It will feature songs from his extensive catalog, as well as stories from his closest confidants and collaborators. Debuted on June 1, The 2PAC Channel (Ch. 104) will also include a segment during which various artists and celebrities will be able to spin their own favorite Pac joints and share the backstory behind their picks. E.D.I. Mean—Pac’s protégé, close friend, and member of The Outlawz—along with other figures from the late rapper’s circle will share their own memories, detailed accounts of their time with the rapper, and insights into his artistry.

In addition to The 2PAC Channel, SiriusXM has also launched The Prince Channel (Ch. 333), which will showcase the best of the late maestro’s musical catalog, including B-Sides, live performances, and Purple Playlists with commentary from the Purple One’s creative peers and close friends. These limited-engagement channels will run throughout the month of June on SiriusXM and its affiliate stations.