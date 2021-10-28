Slick Rick, Rakim, And KRS-One Concert Canceled After Fans Protest Vaccine Mandate

2020 was the year of lockdown and isolation as COVID-19 ran rampant around the globe. In an effort to normalize society after the vaccine became available, several concert venues under AEG and LiveNation implemented regulations that concert attendees must provide proof of their full vaccination or present negative COVID test results within 72 hours of the event.

Popular Detroit venue, Masonic Temple, was set to host the “Move The Crowd” concert featuring Slick Rick, Rakim, and KRS-One. However, the event—initially scheduled for Nov. 7—has been canceled.

The venue announced its vaccine regulations on Aug. 12.

J99 News reports that event promoter Derrick Kearney of 2D Productions & Entertainment said via email, “We have received hundreds of texts, voicemails, and comments on social media about the Masonic Temple’s vaccination mandate. We have also found that the majority of concertgoers in that hip-hop demographic are not vaccinated. So the vaccination mandate with the Masonic Temple is the reason [for the event’s cancellation.]”

Kearney also shared his intent to move the concert to a different location on a different date.

According to the news outlet, Detroit has a low vaccination rate with only 46.56% of the eligible population vaccinated, compared to 71.94% of Wayne County’s eligible population.

Neither Slick Rick, KRS-One nor Rakim have addressed the concert’s cancelation on social media.