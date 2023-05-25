Slim Thug Imitates “Rappers Of Today” With Jersey Club Freestyle

Slim Thug poked fun at today’s rappers this week with a freestyle over a Jersey Club beat. “Me tryna rap like rappers of today,” the 42-year-old captioned his Tuesday (May 23) Instagram video. The Houston rapper is seen sitting inside his truck smoking a blunt before he spits, “And the beat go boom, diving all up in the bi**h womb.”

His flow is immediately recognizable, mimicking the agile cadences and repetitive lines that many have negatively labeled “mumble rap” over the years. “I’m an alien all off Earth/ I be doin’ sh*t hurt, I be doin’ sh*t hurt,” Thug spits later on.

Towards the end of the freestyle, he raps, “Your sh*t start drippin’, your baby keep trippin’/ Yeah I got her slippin’ all on my flow” before encouraging whoever he is talking to “put cuff on your h*e.” One of the most humorous lines is when the “3 Kings” rapper says he “might come down in a brand new LEER” and then asks if they even make that truck anymore.

It is unclear whether Slim Thug is in the camp of older rappers who dislike what the current crop of talent is doing musically, dislikes Jersey Club beats, or was simply just having fun, especially given the fact he shared a freestyle over Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” the following day (Wednesday, May 24).

Jersey Club music has seen a huge surge in popularity over the last year. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart, Don Toliver tapped Brent Faiyaz for the dance-ready “Bus Stop” from his latest album Love Sick back in February, and, most recently, Bad Bunny tried his hand at the genre with his May release “WHERE SHE GOES,” which features Uzi and Frank Ocean in the accompanying video.