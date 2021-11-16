Sly & The Family Stone’s ‘There’s A Riot Goin’ On’ To Be Reissued On Vinyl For 50th Anniversary

Sly & The Family Stone’s highly-regarded fifth studio album, There’s a Riot Goin’ On, turns 50 this year. To celebrate the monumental moment, Sony Music Entertainment will be releasing a red, limited edition 1LP vinyl on Dec. 3, nationally and on Dec. 10, internationally.

Initially released on Nov. 1, 1971, the LP strayed from their usually optimistic soul to a more militant stance to encapsulate the political climate of the US in the ’70s.

Rolling Stone ranked the group’s studio effort at No. 82 on their 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time list. The publication wrote, “This highly anticipated studio follow-up to Sly and the Family Stone’s 1969 blast of hope, Stand!, was the grim, exact opposite: implosive, numbing, darkly self-referential. Sly Stone’s voice is an exhausted grumble; the funk in ‘Family Affair,’ ’Runnin’ Away,’ and especially the closing downward spiral, ‘Thank You for Talkin’ to Me Africa’” is spare and bleak, fiercely compelling in its anguish over the unfulfilled promises of civil rights and hippie counterculture. ‘It is Muzak with its finger on the trigger,’ wrote critic Greil Marcus in Mystery Train. Take that as a recommendation.'”

There’s a Riot Goin’ On was considered to be a commercial success since reaching No. 1 on album charts including Billboard Pop and Soul while its single, “Family Affair,” topped singles’ charts.

The vinyl is available for pre-order and is priced roughly at $25.

Relive their “Family Affair” below.