Smino Hits ‘The Tonight Show’ With A Medley From ‘Luv 4 Rent’

St. Louis rapper and singer Smino gave an intimate live performance of tracks from his latest album, Luv 4 Rent on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (Nov. 7). He performed the singles “Lee & Lovie” and “Blu Billy.”

The 31-year-old began his set with slow and gentle stylings before transitioning into the more up-tempo track. “My baby got my undivided / Attention, shawty so cudiado,” he crooned on the love song, “Lee & Lovie.” On the anti-capitalistic “Blu Billy,” he raps: “I know hittas, I know dealers, I know girls that set up ni**as/ I know preachers, I know healers, and I really don’t feel no difference.”

He ended the last verse of his performance with a shout out to host Jimmy Fallon: “This ain’t no promo/ this is Jimmy Fallon,” he sang.

Smino’s latest album Luv 4 Rent was released in October and serves as his first full-length project in four years. The 14-track LP boasts features including J. Cole, Lucky Daye, Phoenix, Lil Uzi Vert, Reggie, Doechii, Fatman Scoop, Cruza, Kal Banx, Cory Henry and Ravyn Lenae. He released his last studio album, Noir, in 2018.

The Zero Fatigue founder will be co-headlining with fellow Zoink Gang member JID on the joint “Luv Is 4Ever” tour in 2023. Watch Smino mash up “Lee & Lovie” and “Blu Billy” on Fallon above.