Smokey Robinson Explains Risqué Song Titles From New Album ‘Gasms’

Smokey Robinson attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Smokey Robinson has addressed the provocative song titles on his upcoming album Gasms.

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked on the red carpet at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), the legendary musician talked through his pending release.

“I wanted people to be curious. You know? People will say, ‘I gotta hear that to see what he’s talking about.’ So that’s what the purpose was,” explained the 82-year-old artist.

Earlier this month, Robinson released the titles of the nine-tracks featured on Gasms and gained viral traction for songs named “You Fill Me Up,” “I Fit In There,” and “I Wanna Know Your Body.” The Motown legend released the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” on Jan. 27.

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it, which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” expressed the Grammy Award-winning artist in a statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Smokey Robinson and Mary J. Blige attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, Robinson was honored alongside Motown founder Berry Gordy during the MusiCares® Persons of the Year benefit gala on Feb. 3. Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, John Legend, PJ Morton, and Dionne Warwick all performed during the ceremony.

During the Grammys, Robinson and Gordy were tributed by Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton, with Robinson himself performing “The Tears of a Clown.”

Watch the lyric video for Robinson’s lead single from Gasms below.