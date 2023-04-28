Smokey Robinson, Miguel, Halle, And Other New R&B Songs To Indulge In

This week’s new R&B releases require your full attention.

Following the resurgence of “Sure Thing” and its newfound success, Miguel is finally back with his first new solo single in years, “Give It To Me.” Smokey Robinson is proving that legends still got it with his new album, Gasms. Alt-R&B sensation Baby Rose has dropped her new album, Through And Through, her first proper release since her 2020 debut.

Rising crooners, JeRonelle and Will Gittens are also demanding space at the table as the former premieres his new album, Regret & Reflect, and the latter issues a commanding record about not wanting to be disturbed. Yet, we’re sure Halle Bailey’s full rendition of “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid soundtrack takes the cake as this week’s most anticipated arrival.

So, it doesn’t matter if you’re more of a traditional R&B listener or an alternative aficionado, VIBE did the hard part of choosing this week’s top picks for your consumption.

Smokey Robinson – Gasms

Though Robinson is making headlines for his past love affairs, we urge you to focus on this nine-track LP that is as smooth as dark liquor. It encompasses all the elements of that classic Motown feel.

When talking the album’s lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” the singer expressed, “I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it… which is different from what I’ve ever done before. It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

The album doesn’t just boast of orgasms. It touches on almost any type of -gasm one may crave or encounter. It’s a snapshot of desire yet details the con of falling and being in love.

Miguel – “Give It To Me”

Miguel’s new single isn’t necessarily one fans would expect from the suave crooner. The pulsating bass stacked over his signature vocals are new yet familiar. Overall, the single is described as a “a multi-year labor of love showcasing that Miguel’s songwriting has not lost its enigmatic touch.”

What’s been described as his “emotional and violent rebirth” is parallel to the reemergence of his 2010 record, “Sure Thing.” It’s been used in over 23 million TikTok videos and is currently No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the 3x-platinum ballad has been named the sixth biggest song of this year thus far. It looks like fans can expect more from Miguel in 2023.

Halle – “Part Of Your World”

After teasing fans mercilessly in The Little Mermaid promo, Halle and Disney has unleashed her full version of “Part Of Your World.”

When speaking Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Bailey explained just how much this song means to her. “I mean ever since I was a little girl, this movie in general has meant so much to a lot of us, but this song has really stuck with me since I was small. I mean every time I hear Jodi Benson sing it, the nostalgia that I get is just amazing and it fills me up with so much joy.”

The 23-year-old later spoke on how she transformed the 1989 classic into a stunning cover of her own.

“I get goosebumps all over so I was very excited to do my own rendition of this song and try my very best to give the song justice, you know, because it’s an amazing work of art,” she began. “I took inspiration from the original, really based off of the amazing base that we had of the original already. I mean, Jodi Benson is an iconic singer and she’s just such a lovely person inside and out as well. So when you are redoing a song that’s already great, You just have to really try your best to honor the original, as well as not be afraid to make it your own. So that’s truly what I tried to do.”

Baby Rose – Through And Through

Baby Rose’s sophomore album is an ode to how far she’s come since her March 2020 debut, To Myself. Rose’s voice is distinct on its own, but this go ’round, she isn’t holding back vocally and sonically.

“It means everything,” said the singer of her new LP in a statement. “‘Through and Through’ shows different sides of me; pieces to make up a whole. I dive through different sonic spaces, sometimes genres, to honor different phases of my journey. In a cyclical way, it serves as a reminder that everything, good and bad, is necessary, and every iteration of me deserves peace.” Trust that she can stand on her own and the album’s sole collaborations with Smino and Georgina Anne Muldrow are simply bonuses to make the project more dynamic.

Starting in late May, Rose and Q will embark on their co-headlining Through The Soul Tour.

JeRonelle – Regret & Reflect

JeRonelle’s Regret & Reflect is a soulful masterpiece from a singer with gospel roots and an exposed, earnest heart. He puts his pain and healing into his music. On “Revolutionary,” JeRonelle sings of love lost, outgrown familial situations, heartache, toxic coping mechanisms post-breakup, and embracing his queer identity.

When speaking about the LGBTQ+ tribute song, he explained, “[It] was inspired by Black queer/bi men and is all about showing love to ourselves and to one another while also giving each other the space to learn and grow. In a time where representation is more important than ever, I felt like creating a song that spoke directly to the community and to our experience as well as how we connect to one another. I feel like sometimes we struggle to do right by one another because of the world we live in and the different ways we were raised, but at the end of the day we’re better when we rock together.

“’Regret & Reflect’” is a collection of stories based on the last 2-3 years and things I’ve experienced. I’ve done a lot of looking in the mirror and wanted to make sure that this project reflected the space I’m in. Creating this new EP took about a year or so to get done but I’m proud of this work and hopeful that listeners will find pieces of themselves within these songs.”

Will Gittens – “DND”

If you’re a fan of Donell Jones, Craig David, and similar acts, get hip to Will Gittens. His new single, “DND,” is an anthem about what many crave these days—selective isolation.

The uptempo record encourages people to choose themselves and prioritize their well-being over others requiring access to them.

“I am so excited for fans to hear ‘DND.’ It’s a song that I hope will inspire people to take a moment for themselves and prioritize their mental and emotional health,” Gittens expressed. “This is a fun and catchy song, and I can’t wait for fans to hear it and dance along with it!”

Listeners may recognize Gittens from his viral covers on TikTok, but we anticipate his original work like “DND” will catapult him to new heights.