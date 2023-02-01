Smokey Robinson’s New Album, ‘Gasms,’ Arrives This Spring

After nearly a decade, Smokey Robinson will release a new album in the near future. The King of Motown’s nine-track LP titled Gasms is slated for release on April 28. Its lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” dropped on Friday (Jan. 27).

“I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it, which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson, 82, said in a statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does too.”

Gasms will feature new songs produced and written by the “I Second That Emotion” crooner himself. The official tracklist exudes lust with songs titled “You Fill Me Up,” “I Fit In There,” and “I Wanna Know Your Body.”

His last collaborative album, Smokey & Friends, landed in 2014 and included musical comrades like Miguel, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, CeeLo Green, Jessie J, and Ledisi.

Courtesy of Smokey Robinson

Ahead of Robinson’s new music, he will be honored alongside Motown founder Berry Gordy at the MusiCares® Persons of the Year benefit gala on Feb. 3. Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, John Legend, PJ Morton, and Dionne Warwick are among those set to perform during the ceremony.

“I am so excited to share the always wonderful MusiCares event with my best friend Smokey Robinson and I can’t wait to hear these wonderful artists celebrate the Motown music,” Gordy shared in a statement.

Robinson added, “I’m so excited for this year’s MusiCares lineup. These artists are my friends and I not only love them, but I’m honored that they will be performing my music, along with hits from the Motown catalogue.”

Watch the lyric video for Robinson’s lead single from Gasms below.