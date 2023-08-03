Snoh Aalegra Says New “Sweet Tea” Single Is “Spiritual”

Snoh Aalegra has released her newest single “Sweet Tea” following her July release, “Be My Summer.” The singer also dropped her viral rendition of the late Bobby Caldwell‘s 1987 hit “What You Won’t Do For Love” in August 2022 titled “Do 4 Love.”

In a recent interview with Eddie Francis of Apple Music 1, Aalegra spoke about her newest ballad and also how she decides to put new music out into the world.

“I wrote it prior to kind of finishing up the production and once it was completed, it just really felt really spiritual in a way,” she said of the song. “It also has one of my favorite bridges I’ve ever written, and that bridge really takes me to another place in the song.”

“Sweet Tea” is produced by Grammy-winning music producer No I.D., who’s credited for work with Jay-Z, Common, Kanye West, Rihanna, Kid Cudi, Drake, Nas, Pusha T, and many more. Aalegra shared that working with the “incredible musician” is what she feels brought “Sweet Tea” to life.

“At the time, he was working a lot with Greg Phillinganes and he kept telling me that we should all work and we finally made it happen and I feel like they really brought the song to life,” the Swedish songstress said. “They took it to somewhere else from when I had written it and it was just really special to finish it up with them. And it was just a very special experience being in the studio with both of them.”

She continued, “Sometimes when I work with No I.D. it’s like I’m writing to his music, to his beats, so it all comes together differently. But this one was like that, where we were just all in the room and figured it out together and just felt it all together. So it’s really special.”

Snoh Aalegra performs onstage during Variety’s Power of Women presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Images

Aalegra first made big waves with her 2017 debut album Feels followed by 2019’s Ugh, Those Feels Again. The debut LP boasted the popular tracks “Feels,” “Time,” and “Fool For You.” Her latter album included hits, “I Want You Around,” “Find Someone Like You,” and “Whoa,” which included Michael B. Jordan in the music video.

Since then, Aalegra has continued to make ballads for the lovers, those scorned and everyone in between, with her 2021 album Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. The LP has musical assistance form Tyler The Creator on “Neon Peach,” as well as her infectious hit “Dying For Your Love.”

“I just love obviously making music, I’ve been making music my whole life, but I just put out stuff that I’m really proud of and that I want people to hear,” Aalegra told Apple Music 1. “So it’s just that I don’t like to rush anything or put a timestamp on anything or like, ‘Oh, I have to put out music.’ It got to feel right. I can’t force it.”

Taka a listen to “Sweet Tea” above.