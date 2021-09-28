Snoop Dogg Announces New Album ‘Algorithms’ And A Def Jam Kids Album

Despite approaching the 30th anniversary of his first verse on wax, Snoop Dogg has still shown no signs of slowing down, as the decorated rap legend has announced two new albums that are slated for release later this year.

The Doggfather revealed his plans for the future during a recent guest spot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will begin with the release of his 19th studio album, Algorithms, the follow-up to his April 2021 release, From Tha Streets to That Suites. While Snoop was sparse on details surrounding the particulars of Algorithms, he does share that the album is scheduled to drop in November, with a slew of appearances from some of the biggest artists in the game, as well as new talent on the rise.

Snoop also announced that among his first major projects in his role as Def Jam Recordings’ new executive creative and strategic consultant will be the creation of a Def Jam kids’ album, which is also due for release this year. The West Coast icon also gave insight into his decision to partner with Def Jam and his desire to build upon the label’s storied legacy.

“I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid,” Snoop explains. “And knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom, and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity. So Def Jam was the perfect place for me, considering how much I love it and how much it means to hip-hop and how it really needed somebody like me to change the energy of the building. I’m over there for one reason: to get the music back poppin’ and to make the people feel the way they’re supposed to.”

In addition to his new musical projects, Snoop will also be the voice of Cousin Itt in the forthcoming Addams Family 2 movie, which hits theaters this Friday.

Watch Snoop Dogg’s interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.