Snoop Dogg Announces Release Of ‘Bacc On Death Row’ Album

Snoop Dogg has announced the release date for his forthcoming album titled Bacc On Death Row, which will arrive Feb. 13. The album cover, which was unveiled by the West Coast legend via a post on his Instagram page, features a picture of Snoop donning a necklace with a Death Row charm taken during his tenure on the label in the mid-’90s.

Aside from the post, which was devoid of a caption, no additional details have been given regarding the release of Bacc On Death Row, leaving fans to speculate on what they can expect. Considering its title, the album could find Snoop returning to his roots and delivering a project steeped in the G-funk vibes that defined Death Row Records’ most iconic releases. Or, being that his last album, 2021’s Algorithm, was more of a compilation than an outright solo effort, he could be using Bacc On Death Row as an opportunity to round up the West’s brightest talents in an attempt to restore the feeling that was felt during the coast’s reign of dominance.

The second artist to release a solo album on Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg has a history with the label that runs deep, as he helped put it on the map with his costarring role on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, as well as his own solo debut, 1993’s Doggystyle. Snoop spoke of his desire to help resurrect Death Row and bring it back to prominence during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast last year.

“I should be running that s**t,” the Long Beach luminary told cohosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo. “Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.” He also hinted that there could be an opportunity for him to fulfill that dream sometime in the near future. “A little birdie told me it may fly my way,” Snoop revealed. “If I can get Def Jam poppin’, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

In 2019, the Death Row Records catalog was sold to The Blackstone Group as part of the acquisition of eOne Music from Hasbro, who bought Entertainment One in 2019 for $4 billion. Snoop, who had inquired about acquiring Death Row Records but was rebuffed, was later named Executive Creative Consultant at Def Jam Records in 2021.