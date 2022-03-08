Snoop Dogg Helped Benny The Butcher Get More Money From Def Jam Deal

The music industry is notoriously shady, with numerous artists having admitted to signing bad record deals during the beginning of their careers. Luckily, rapper Benny the Butcher avoided that fate with the help of Snoop Dogg, who used his leverage and influence as an executive with Def Jam Records to sweeten the pot and negotiate a more lucrative deal for the Buffalo spitter. The Doggfather recalled catching wind of Benny’s displeasure with the offer Def Jam initially put on the table.

“He’s like, ‘Oh man, they lowballed me.’” Snoop said during a recent interview on TIDAL. “I said, ‘Lowballed you? They don’t know who you is?’” From there, Snoop made a power move on Benny’s behalf, reaching out to a higher-up in Def Jam’s brain trust to ensure the Griselda member got all of his demands met. “I’m going to call the boss,” Snoop says he told Benny at the time. “You’re going to tell the boss what you want, and he’s going to give you what you want and you’re going to sign.”

Given his own experiences fighting for empowerment as an artist and businessman, Snoop says that despite his role as an executive, he’ll always be cognizant of the needs of the creatives in any capacity he works in. “You can bring me in to do executive sh*t, but remember I’m an artist, so I’m going to always pattern it for the artist,” Snoop said. “Especially Hip-Hop artists… You never know what you’re worth until you overcharge. That’s what we need to know. A lot of times, we be scared. I go in and overcharge.”

Snoop, who took on his role with Def Jam in 2021, initially spoke on signing Benny to the label during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience last November. “I’m on Def Jam Records, right,” Snoop told Rogan. “I’m a creative consultant executive, and just to let you know that it don’t exist no more, I’m going to announce on your show that I just signed Benny The Butcher. And he is one of the hardest rappers up out of Buffalo, New York. So that’s showing that there are no more lines to be crossed. We are doing what we’re supposed to be doing. The butcher’s coming.”

Benny the Butcher’s Def Jam debut, Tana Talk 4, is expected to drop this Friday (March 11).