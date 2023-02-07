Snoop Dogg Blasts Recording Academy For Snubbing Him His Entire Career

AFC captain Snoop Dogg looks on during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2023 GRAMMY Awards are over and, as per usual, music fans are split on who they feel deserved to win certain awards. Snoop Dogg revealed his ire at the fact that another show has gone by and he has yet to be victorious once.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Monday (Feb. 6) to address his disdain for the Recording Academy. The “Gin And Juice” rapper shared a screenshot of a tweet listing the rappers who have won the most GRAMMYs. Jay-Z and Kanye West are noted as being tied at 24 a piece, with Kendrick Lamar at 17, Eminem at 15, and Pharrell at 13.

Uncle Snoop kept his caption short and sweet, but the message spoke volumes given his successful 30-year career. “Snoop dogg. 20 nominations. 0 wins,” his caption read followed by a fist emoji, dog footprints emoji, and sarcastic applause.

The West Coast legend’s frustration is understandable, as he tops the list of rappers with the most GRAMMY nominations to have never won. That list also includes 2Pac, The Notorious B.I.G, Nicki Minaj, DMX, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross, and Pusha T.

The Baby Boy actor has been nominated for numerous categories such as Best Rap Song, Best Rap Solo Performance, the formerly-named Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Rap Performance By A Duo/Group, and Best Reggae Album. He was also up for Album Of The Year on two separate occasions for his contributions to K. Dot’s To Pimp A Butterfly and Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream.

Snoop isn’t the first rapper to acknowledge the GRAMMYs’ inequalities. Even Hov, one of the most awarded rappers in GRAMMYs history, believes they could do a better job. “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he told TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson in an exclusive interview.

“We just want them to get it right. That’s what we want. Obviously it’s music and it’s all subjective, but you got to be in the ballpark. That’s all we want. We just want them to get it right because we love it so much.”