Snoop Dogg Adds Death Row Records Catalog To TikTok

Snoop Dogg has added the Death Row Records music category to the popular social media app TikTok. Billboard reports the move comes ahead of a wide streaming release of the songs and albums on digital streaming platforms.

The record label was acquired by the Doggystyle rapper in February 2022 and the 51-year-old artist pulled the library from streaming.

“Since I took Death Row off streaming almost a year ago, not a day goes by without people asking me to put it back up,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “As the Super Bowl rolled around, I knew fans would be looking for the music from our iconic performance in 2022, so I wanted to reintroduce the most historic catalog to the people.”

The catalog will be available exclusively on TikTok through SoundOn, marking the “first-ever catalog reissue to release exclusively through Sound On.”

“We were hearing from a lot of artists that they loved being on TikTok and trying to build their community and hopefully reach really big audiences, but they were pretty overwhelmed, they didn’t really understand how to get onto TikTok, get music onto TikTok, get an account set up on TikTok, figure out how to position themselves in the right way TikTok global head of music Ole Obermann expressed to Billboard in 2022.

“The goal is, really, that we find the promising artist and we walk them from the backstage door right onto the main stage and they’re there, they’re performing, it’s an incredible show and they’ve found their audience.”