Snoop Dogg Is Def Jam’s New Executive Creative And Strategic Consultant

In the latest move in his illustrious career, rapper Snoop Dogg is joining Def Jam Records as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. In his new role, Snoop—born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.—will serve as a talent scout for the iconic label and help create and curate content produced by the company, including music, movies, TV shows, video games, and more. The news, which was announced Monday (June 7), was accompanied by a clip of Snoop giving a detailed summary of his duties as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, as well as what inspired him to team up with one of hip-hop’s legacy brands at this juncture in his career.

“As a kid, as a young rapper, Def Jam Records was the holy grail of Hip-Hop,” Snoop says in the clip, which includes a montage of current and former Def Jam artists. “It was the label where all of the artists communicated [and] connected, put out great music, great videos, movies and they were always on tour together. They were always doing things together, they were like a family.”

While Snoop began his career with Death Row Records as one of the label’s flagship artists, he reveals that his new role fulfills his longtime dream of creating under the Def Jam umbrella, highlighting its history as one of the pioneering rap labels to put hip-hop on the big stage. “They did all types of shit that I wanted to be a part of,” the west coast luminary shares. “And then Death Row Records came, so I didn’t get a chance to be on Def Jam, but I always had a dream to be on Def Jam and to be in the place where hip-hop was originated.

As Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant, Snoop will work closely with Def Jam’s executive team and artist roster, reporting directly to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston. Grainge and Harleston voiced their excitement of working with him in this new capacity. “We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam,” said Grainge in the announcement.

Harleston, whose relationship with Snoop has spanned over two decades, points to the rapper’s track record of success as a creative and a businessman as what made him the perfect candidate. “I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Snoop Dogg for more than twenty years. Not only does Snoop understand what it takes to be a successful artist, he is one of the most creative, strategic and entrepreneurial people I know. Snoop has a genuine passion for the label and the culture, and we are all excited to have Snoop join the Def Jam Family.”

Snoop’s main focus as Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant will be A&R and creative development. His mission is to not only empower the next generation of artists and superstars with love, wisdom, “guidance, and understanding” but also “teach them some tricks” that he’s learned in the game when it comes to diversifying their portfolios.