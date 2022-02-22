Snoop Dogg And Diddy Announce Potential Partnership Between Death Row Records And Bad Boy Records

Snoop Dogg acquiring ownership of Death Row Records is one of the feel-good stories of the year thus far, as it marks a full-circle moment for the rap legend who made his debut as an artist on the label in 1992. Now, 30 years later, Snoop, who departed from Death Row Records in 1997, is making up for lost time, with one of his first moves being the announcement of a potential collaboration with Diddy and Bad Boy Records.

In a 43-minute-long short film accompanying his new album, Bacc On Death Row, Snoop can be seen chatting with Diddy, who congratulates Tha Doggfather on the acquisition. Snoop, who Diddy deems one of his “greatest students,” repays the favor, responding, “You taught me how to play chess, not checkers.” From there, the two titans share pleasantries while voicing the impact and influence each has had on the other. “I’m so proud of you, that’s so incredibly dope,” Diddy tells Snoop, who informs the Bad Boy founder he’s simply trying to make him “proud.”

However, Snoop then steers the conversation towards pitching Diddy on the idea of the pair’s labels working in tandem and adding additional chapters to their histories with one another. “Now, we can do what we want to do, Death Row and Bad Boy,” Snoop offers. To which Diddy agrees, replying, “Yeah let’s do it!” Snoop makes it known that he’s gonna take the initiative of getting the ball rolling on the pending collab, promising Puff, “I’m going to put it in the air, quit playing with me. I’m going to put it in the air, n***a, we left n***as hanging.”

The two central record labels and crews involved in the conflict between the East and West Coasts during the mid-’90s, Death Row and Bad Boy were also the two biggest labels in Hip-Hop at their respective heights, but the tension between them kept their artists and CEOs from working together at the time.

Snoop is experiencing a landmark year, as he’s already released a new studio album and performed at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside collaborators Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Mary J. Blige. He also saw a re-entry on Amazon’s bestsellers list with his book, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, which was originally released in 2018. The resurgence in the popularity of the book, which currently sits within the Top 10 of this week’s bestsellers list, comes after his Super Bowl performance and his appearance with Martha Stewart at the 2022 Puppy Bowl

In addition to landing on Amazon’s Top 10 bestsellers list, From Crook to Cook also topped its cooking humor and celebrity cookbooks lists this week.