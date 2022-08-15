Snoop Dogg Confirms He And Dr. Dre Are Recording New Music

Snoop Dogg has confirmed reports that he and longtime collaborator Dr. Dre are currently working on music together. However, the rapper remained mum on additional details, stopping short of revealing how the two West Coast legends are working together. Snoop also did not indicate when fans can expect the finished product.

“We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop told ET Online when asked about the validity of the rumors surrounding him and Dre reuniting in the studio. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”

Snoop also noted the length of time that’s passed since he and Dre have reunited musically, seemingly referring to Dre’s 1992 Death Row debut, The Chronic. “It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doin’ something,” the rapper-turned-executive said before reiterating, “We’re workin’ on something.”

The rap legend’s comments come after early Death Row investor and convicted ex-kingpin Michael “Harry-O” Harris spoke about witnessing Dr. Dre and Snoop working together in the studio. Harris, who was released from federal prison in January 2021 after serving over 30 years, revealed the news during an appearance on NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified podcast.

“It hits me sometimes when I’m sitting with [Dr.] Dre and Snoop, and just watchin’ these guys and who they became,” he said. “I was just talkin’ to Doctor the other day—I talk to all the Death Row family, and we’re gonna all come together and do some incredible things. Because all of it has grown from our different journeys. It’s multiple stories that will be told, and we will make sure that everybody that was a part of somethin’ gets what they got comin.’”

With Snoop Dogg’s acquisition of Death Row Records, the label he and Dr. Dre brought to prominence during the ’90s, it’s possible that the pair could be gearing up for a reunion album to bring their musical relationship full circle. During their respective tenures on Death Row, the pair worked together on multiple occasions, with Snoop Dogg appearing on several tracks on The Chronic and Dr. Dre producing Snoop’s own solo debut, Doggystyle. The two would ultimately depart from Death Row separately, with Dr. Dre leaving to form Aftermath Entertainment in 1996, and Snoop Dogg departing for No Limit Records in 1997.

In the meantime, you can watch Snoop Dogg alongside Jamie Foxx and James Franco in the new Netflix film Day Shift. Watch the official trailer for Day Shift below.